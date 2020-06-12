Three neighborhood councils meet next week

Three Great Falls neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S., at 7 .m. June 15. Masks are required by the Great Falls Clinic. Agenda item include neighborhood concerns, council resignation/vacancy announcement, park clean up, summer social, update on impact study request from the county/state and a presentation by Susie McIntyre, Great Falls Public Library director.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. June 18 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, summer social, council Facebook page development, annual bylaw review and a presentation by Susie McIntyre, Great Falls Public Library director.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then east to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 3 is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. June 19 in the Civic Center Gibson Room to develop a vision and goals for the council.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

