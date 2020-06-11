Voyagers release summer event schedule

The Great Falls Voyagers have released their 2020 “Save Summer at Centene Stadium” event schedule.

Click here to view our entire 2020 event schedule.

The schedule, subject to change and additions, is made up of many events throughout the summer. It includes Legion baseball games, Mister Sister trivia nights, sunrise/sunset workouts with Access Fitness, a home run derby, movie nights, a kickball league, paint n’sip nights with Brush Crazy, and other family friendly events including a family camp out night.

Voyagers releasing new event schedule this week, no official word on baseball season

All ticketed events throughout the summer will be available to purchase online. All tickets for these events will be delivered either as print at home tickets, or mobile tickets that will need to be shown at the doors to be allowed into the ticketed events, according to a Voyagers release. Any tickets purchased at the stadium will be delivered to your email or mobile device for instant access in to the stadium. There will be no physical tickets exchanged at our box office for any events.

The following is the link for the upcoming Summer Series Events, including Mister Sister Trivia Nights, Sunrise/Sunset Workouts with Access Fitness, and our Home Run Derby. There will be more of the announced events that will be added to this link in the coming days and weeks, according to the Voyagers release.

Summer Series Events Ticket Link: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14321

The Voyagers will also be putting on three movie nights on select Friday’s throughout the summer starting at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. The first one will be held on July 10 with the movie Ice Age. The second will be held on July 24 with the movie The Princess Bride. The third one will be held on Aug. 7 with the movie Dodgeball.

Movie Night Ticket Link: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14300

The Voyagers will be following precautions throughout the ballpark to follow all phase 2 requirements for food and beverage. The Voyagers will also be following the following precautions throughout the ballpark:

If you have a temperature of over 99.6 F and have had symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath in the past 14 days, you are asked to please not attend any event at Centene Stadium;

As you enter the stadium, please abide by the social distancing guidelines posted throughout the stadium by staying 6 feet away from other parties at all times;

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the ballpark at high risk areas for everyone to use;

At the food lines (concession stands/food tables), there will be markings for each group to remain 6 feet away from each other while standing and waiting for food;

All condiments for food will be pre-packaged;

Great Falls Baseball Club staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all touch points for your protection

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

