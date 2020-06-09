Voyagers releasing new event schedule this week, no official word on baseball season

No decisions have been made about whether baseball will return this summer and the Great Falls Voyagers are scheduled to begin their season June 19 in Billings.

In a June 9 statement, Voyagers President Scott Reasoner wrote, “while we still wait for an official cancellation, the honest truth is we find it very hard to believe there will be professional baseball in Montana this summer; if that changes at any moment our staff will get the stadium ready for the return of Voyagers baseball.”

Reasoner said their staff is working to contact all Voyagers season ticket holders and sponsors, but all 2020 agreements can be rolled to the 2021 season or they have the option of full refunds.

Later this week, the Voyagers will announce a new 2020 event schedule.

“We hope the community is excited to see a wide range of events from family movie nights to a kickball league, legion baseball, Mister Sister Trivia nights and much more. We need to thank the Cascade County Health Department for helping us create an event plan that will help keep all our patrons and community safe this summer, without their assistance and resources this would not be possible,” Reasoner wrote.

Even with the new event schedule, Reasoner wrote that 21 months with no baseball “will come at an incredible financial loss to our business operations. With that we could not be more proud of the support we have already received in the last few weeks,” Reasoner wrote. “The Voyagers take great pride in being one of the last locally owned teams in Minor League Baseball and it is the support we receive from the community that has allowed us to guarantee jobs for all of our full time employees and even offer some hours to our long standing seasonal staff this summer even in these difficult times.”

The Pioneer League is one being considered for elimination by Minor League Baseball, but Reasoner said “we are very confident there will be professional baseball in 2021 and for many years to come.”

Follow the Voyagers on social media or their website to see the official event schedule and keep up to date with any additions and changes.

