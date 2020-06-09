15th Annual Trail Mixer moves to new online auction format

The Lewis and Clark Foundation is changing the 2020 Trail Mixer Dinner and Auction from a large in-person event to an online auction.

The Trail Mixer was originally scheduled for April 21, and then rescheduled in October, but due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has moved the auction to an online format, to be held from June 23-26.

This is the Trail Mixer’s 15th year, and since its beginning in 2006, the event has raised nearly $500,000 for the Lewis and Clark Foundation, according to Jay Russell, the foundation’s executive director.

“The LCF supports the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center by funding programs, capital projects, marketing, and scholarships for rural schools,” Russell said in a release.

The online auction will take place from 12:01 a.m. June 23 through 11:59 p.m. June 26.

Russell said they are looking forward to another great line-up this year, featuring some unusual auction items offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and memories up for bid:

A week in the Clearwater, Fla. area in a fully furnished home, including airfare;

A day and a half of fishing for two on the Ft. Peck Reservoir with a licensed fishing guide, including two nights accommodations and tickets to the Ft. Peck Theater

A history-themed trip to Charlottesville Va., including airfare, with a behind the scenes tour of Monticello, and 4 nights at the Clifton Inn, a manor house built for Thomas Jefferson’s daughter;

A copy of the original Hotel California LP signed by all of the original Eagles Band members, including Glenn Frey.

More than 150 auction packages are already posted online and can be viewed here.

Proceeds benefit the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and its foundation. For questions or additional information, call 406-452-5661.

