Three neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. June 8 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, roundabout support letter and guest speaker Pastor David Saenz. Saenz will be sharing information on the proposed new chapel for downtown.

The council’s boundaries are the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. June 9 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns and summer meeting schedule.

The council is the Fox Farm area whose northern boundary is the Sun River, the southern is the city limit line, the eastern is the Missouri River, and the western is the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. June 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood sidewalks, neighborhood concerns, and nominations and voting for two council vacancies. Nominees must be registered voters living within the council area and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. Interested parties may attend the June council meeting or call 455-8496 for more information.

The council area is the westside. The northern boundary is the Northwest Bypass, the southern is the Sun River, the eastern is the Missouri River and the western is the city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils online calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area.

