Sunday Reads: June 7
It’s raining, so lots of reading for you.
NPR: How much do we need the police?
Montana Free Press: Where do we grow from here?
Foreign Affairs: The pandemic does not spell the end for cities
New Yorker: How the protests have changed the pandemic
Reuters: U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats
Washington Post: Jim Mattis blasts Trump in message that defends protesters, says president ‘tries to divide us’
Foreign Affairs: How the coronavirus sows civil conflict
Smithsonian Magazine: The schoolteacher who sparked America’s craft brew revolution
Pew Research Center: Views of racial inequality in America
The New York Times: What will college be like in the fall?
Time: N.C. Supreme Court rules over 100 death row inmates have chance to prove racism affected their sentences
Kaiser Health News: Tear-gassing protesters during an infectious outbreak ‘A recipe for disaster’
The Hechinger Report: Hundreds of thousands of students still can’t access online learning
Denver Post: Colorado lawmakers introduce sweeping police reform bill
Route Fifty: Protesters demand defunding and demilitarization of police
Reuters: Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from floor display as protests rage in U.S.
The New York Times: Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe Covid-19
ProPublica: Tear gas is way more dangerous than police let on — especially during the coronavirus pandemic
Time: ‘The saddest, bitterest thing of all.’ From the Great Depression to today, a long history of food destruction in the face of hunger
The New York Times: Pandemic could scar a generation of working mothers
The New York Times: Some Japanese whiskies aren’t from Japan. Some aren’t even whisky.
Pew: COVID-19 could be end of line for some regional colleges
CityLab: What mayors are saying about the George Floyd protests
The New York Times: Trump, citing pandemic, moves to weaken two key environmental protections
Reuters: City centres to see ‘radical’ redesign amid coronavirus
Bloomberg: Amazon workers sue over virus brought home from warehouse
The New York Times: Facebook employees stage virtual walkout to protest Trump posts
Politico: With cities burning, transit is part of the story
The Atlantic: The real threats to America’s cities