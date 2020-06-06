Municipal Court window reopens, open court resumes June 18
Great Falls Municipal Court reopened June 4 and is now open 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Open court resumes June 18. Masks are required.
Open court hours are:
Monday: 10 a.m. checkin and court begins at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday checkin is 9 a.m. and court begins at 9:30 .m.
There’s no open court on Wednesday.
Only the defendant will be allowed in court and the court is still trying to limit the amount of people in court to comply with COVID-19 distancing guidelines.
Filings can be filed by:
- Email citycourt@greatfallsmt.net
- Mail; Municipal Court P.O. Box 5021 Great Falls, MT 59403
Payments
- Online at citepayusa.com
- Pay through mail
- At window
Jail Arraignments
Jail arraignments will be held via video conferences Monday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. The court will not allow walk-in viewings during this time.