City pools opening for season this month

The Electric City Water Park opens for the season at noon June 12 and will be open through Aug. 25.

Hours are 12-6 p.m. daily, with the exception of Wednesdays, when the park remains open until 8 p.m.

Pool rentals are available in the evenings.

The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone; the Power Tower Plunge with two tower water slides; and the Flow Rider where participants can boogie board, ride the lazy river and head down the riptide slide.

There is also lap swimming at the park:

Monday – Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m., one lane will remain open until 1 p.m. beginning June 15; cost: $4/day or $40/month.

Water Walking will be offered June 29-Aug. 25 on Mondays, Wednesday and Thursdays, 7-8 a.m.; cost: $4/day or $40/month.

Water Park Prices include:

Package B: Mitchell Pool, Power Tower Plunge water slides, and the Little Squirts Soak Zone, $5 for adults, $3 for youth 3-17; and

Package A: Mitchell Pool, Little Squirts Soak Zone, the Power Tower Plunge water slides, plus the Flow Rider, Lazy River and Riptide Slide, $12 for adults, $10 for youth 3-17 (boards and tubes are included, first come, first served); and

Twilight Rate: Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m., $2 discount on full package only. Concessions are available.

Current Restrictions

For the safety, Park and Recreation is implementing the following guidelines due to COVID-19:

The Water Park will remain at a maximum of 75 percent capacity.

Patrons are asked to come dressed and leave dressed; locker rooms will not be available for changing. Restrooms will be available.

No lounge chairs or picnic tables will be available. Patrons are encouraged to bring towels to sit on the grass while not in the pool.

Patrons are asked to be conscientious about practicing social distancing.

At the entrance and at the concessions stand, patrons will be asked to stay 6’ apart. There will be markings on the floor/surface, for a 6’ distancing guide.

Staff will be sanitizing frequently throughout the day.

Before entrance is allowed, each patron will be asked to sign a sheet with their name and phone number stating they do not have any of the following symptoms or exposure: Fever (100.4 or higher) Shortness of breath Cough Any flu like symptoms Been in contact with anyone that tested positive with Covid-19 in the last 14 days.



Pool Rentals at the Water Park

Rent the Electric City Water Park for a special birthday, group or corporate party. The facility will be exclusively yours for a private party. Lifeguards, boogie boards, tubes and life jackets are provided. Concessions are available upon request. Monday-Sunday, excluding Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.

Special Events:

June 21: Father’s Day, 12–6 p.m., father in free with paying family, belly flop competition, tube races and more.

June 26: Summer Celebration, $3 discount for Package A; fun in the sun with games, races and karaoke

July 4: Military and First Responders Day, 12-6 p.m.; $3 discount for Package A for all military and first responders with current ID.

July 18: National Ice Cream Day, 12–6 p.m.; sundae bar and cones.

August 2: Race Montana Triathlon and TRY-Tri, 7 a.m.-noon. Register at www.racemttri.com, for more information call 761-2222. Participants can enjoy the ECWP for the day.

Aug. 5: Old West Days, $3 discount for Package A; roping contest, duck race, pie eating, face painting and more.

Aug. 14: World Lizard Day, $3 discount Package A; all things lizard.

Aug. 27: Drool in the Pool, 4–7 p.m.; fee: $5 per dog, socialized dogs only. All dogs are required to have proof of current vaccinations, please bring paperwork. No people allowed in pool.

Wibit Days: June 7, July 14, Aug. 25; 12-6 p.m.

Special Passes

Wet Your Whistle Pass: 10 visits – 10 percent discount; youth (3-17): $90; adult: $108

Express Pass: 30 visits – 25 percent discount. The Express Pass can be used for groups or individuals. Purchase at the Park and Recreation Office. Youth (3-17): $225; adult: $270

For more information, visit the city’s website, or call the Park and Recreation Office at 406-771-1265. The Water Park phone number is 406-454-9008.

Jaycee & Water Tower Pools

Jaycee and Water Tower Pools open for the season June 22.

The hours are 1-5:45 p.m. and the fees for the entire complex, including the pool, slides and spray parks, is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child 2 and under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 and under are $1.50.

There is also a ten time punch card available: $25 for youth (3-17), $35 for adults. Punch cards are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive N.

The Water Tower and Jaycee pools will close for the season Aug. 16. For more information, call the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265.

