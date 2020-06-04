Sun Prairie Village overlay project starts next week

Sun Prairie Village is getting a new overlay of asphalt.

The project is expected to begin June 12 and is take up to two weeks, weather permitting.

During this time, be aware of work signs, detours, road closures, and construction posted speed limits.

The section of road that will be impacted is Schedule 1, which consists of Cleveland Drive, Eisenhower Ave, Buchanan Street, 1st Street East, 1st Street West, Quincy Court and Adams Boulevard, according to Cascade County Public Works.

United Materials is the contractor.

For more information, contact the Cascade County Public Works Office at 454-6920.

