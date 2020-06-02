Primary election results for Cascade County

Counting of Cascade County primary ballots is essentially complete as of 11:37 p.m. June 2.

There are some ballots left to be hand counted, but not very many, according to elections officials.

Since the law changed, county elections staff were able to start opening ballot envelopes on Thursday and Friday and ran those through the counting machines on Monday. No results were run until polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

So far, 25,213 ballots have been counted.

Of those, 10,541 were ballots for the Democratic primary; 14,606 were for the Republican primary and 66 were for the Green primary.

The results won’t be official until elections staff completes the canvas.

Unofficial results for the June 2 primary election are below:

Cascade County races

County Commission

Jim Larson (R): 11,827

Jim Stone (D): 8,972

Clerk of Court

Tina Henry (D): 9,208

Federal races

President

Donald Trump, incumbent (R): 13,074

Joe Biden (D): 8,252

Bernie Sanders (D): 1,073

Elizabeth Warren (D): 639

U.S. Senate

Steve Daines, incumbent (R): 12,767

John Driscoll (R): 744

Daniel Larson (R): 689

Steve Bullock (D): 10,023

Mike Knoles (D): 218

John Mues (D): 197

Dennis Daneke (G): 17

Wendie Frederickson (G): 35

U.S. Representative

Kathleen Williams (D): 9,244

Tom Winter (D): 1,032

Joe Dooling (R): 577

John Evankovich (R): 237

Debra Lamm (R): 656

Mark McGinley (R): 384

Matt Rosendale (R): 6,384

Corey Stapleton (R): 5,841

John Gibney (G): 49

State races

Governor

Mike Cooney/Casey Schreiner (D): 7,385

Whitney Williams/Buzz Mattelin (D): 2,888

Tim Fox/Jon Knokey (R): 3,311

Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras (R): 8,113

Al Olszewski/Ken Bogner (R): 2,960

Robert Barb/Joshua Thomas (G): 51

Secretary of State

Bryce Bennett (D): 9,254

Bowen Greenwood (R): 932

Christi Jacobsen (R): 4,647

Brad Johnson (R): 3,214

Kurt Johnson (R): 686

Forrest Mandeville (R): 943

Scott Sales (R): 2,313

Attorney General

Kimberly Dudik (D): 2,594

Raph Graybill (D): 7,407

Jon Bennion (R): 4,818

Austin Knudsen (R): 7,506

Roy Davis (G): 51

State Auditor

Troy Downing (R): 6,779

Nelly Nicol (R): 2,546

Scott Tuxbuery (R): 3,237

Shane Morigeau (D): 4.329

Mike Winsor (D): 4,576

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Elsie Arntzen (R): 11,504

Melissa Romano (D): 9.481

State Senate

District 10

Jeni Dodd (R): 912

Steve Fitzpatrick (R): 4,107

District 15

Ryan Osmundson (R): 237

State House

District 19

Wendy McKamey (R): 2,162

District 20

Melissa Smith (D): 1,267

Fred Anderson (R): 2,290

District 21

Jaime Horn (D): 1,217

Ed Buttrey (R): 1,278

Sally Tucker (R): 425

District 22

Matt Rains (D): 550

Jasmine Taylor (D): 660

Lola Sheldron-Galloway (R): 1,313

District 23

Brad Hamlett (D): 1,082

Scot Kerns (R): 1,016

District 24

Barbara Bassette (D): 1,293

Steve Galloway (R): 1,234

District 25

Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,147

Steve Gist (R): 1,121

District 26

Helena Lovick: 791

Sheridan Buck (R): 219

Rudolf Tankink (R): 253

Jeremy Trebas (R): 334

District 27

Josh Kassmier (R): 314

District 30

Cindy Palmer (D): 68

E. Wylie Galt (R): 238

Nonpartisan state races

Supreme Court Justice No. 5

Mike Black: 6,398

Laurie Mckinnion: 11,966

Mars Scott: 2,826

Supreme Court Justice No. 6

Jim Shea: 20,295

District Court Judge, Dept. 4

John Parker: 20,370

Local Republican Precinct Committee Members

Vote for 1

Precinct committeeman 24

Brantley Landon: 509

Michael Polaske: 591

Precinct committeeman 25

Travis Grove: 613

Roger Hagan: 556

Precinct committeeman 30

Anthony Juntunen: 251

Precinct committeeman 19A1

Judd Brooks: 151

Mark Rope: 65

Precinct committeeman 19A2

Jason Gibson: 159

Randy Pinocci: 222

Daniel Rockwell: 118

Precinct committeeman 19A4

Michael Dube: 135

Keith Ochs: 78

Precinct committeeman 19E

Kent Holtz: 79

JC Kantorowicz: 45

Precinct committeman 20A

Brian Hoven: 1,421

William Zucconi: 343

Precinct committeeman 21B

Rickey Linafelter: 43

Mason Walker: 89

Precinct committeeman 22A

Fred Fairhurst: 481

Ron Staley: 387

Precinct committeeman 22B

C.B. Corneliusen: 231

George Mollander: 95

James Neumann: 110

Precinct committeeman 26A

Travis Manus: 409

Rudolf Tankink: 315

Precinct committeewoman 24

Romelle Kafka: 261

Stacie Landon: 705

Alberta-Mary Sparklin: 122

Precinct committeewoman 25

Fabiola Hanser: 1,060

Precinct committeewoman 30

Sherry Juntunen: 145

Vicky Jo Reeves: 87

Precinct committeewoman 19A1

Amy Brooks: 142

Garnett Rope: 70

Precinct committeewoman 19A2

Julie Gibson: 334

Svetlana Pinocci: 130

Precinct committeewoman 19A4

Adrienne Dube: 106

Linda Madsen: 100

Precinct committeewoman 19E

Stephanie Annis: 115

Precinct committeewoman 20A

Barbara Hoven: 1,029

Darlene Meddock: 616

Precinct committeewoman 21B

Sally Tucker: 122

Precinct committeewoman 22A

Susan Fairhurst: 507

Rita Staley: 362

Precinct committeewoman 22B

Michelle Neumann: 176

Lola Sheldon-Galloway: 299

Precinct committeewoman 26A

Heidi Haymaker: 392

Judy Tankink: 325

