Primary election results for Cascade County
Counting of Cascade County primary ballots is essentially complete as of 11:37 p.m. June 2.
There are some ballots left to be hand counted, but not very many, according to elections officials.
Since the law changed, county elections staff were able to start opening ballot envelopes on Thursday and Friday and ran those through the counting machines on Monday. No results were run until polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
So far, 25,213 ballots have been counted.
Of those, 10,541 were ballots for the Democratic primary; 14,606 were for the Republican primary and 66 were for the Green primary.
The results won’t be official until elections staff completes the canvas.
Unofficial results for the June 2 primary election are below:
Cascade County races
County Commission
Jim Larson (R): 11,827
Jim Stone (D): 8,972
Clerk of Court
Tina Henry (D): 9,208
Federal races
President
Donald Trump, incumbent (R): 13,074
Joe Biden (D): 8,252
Bernie Sanders (D): 1,073
Elizabeth Warren (D): 639
U.S. Senate
Steve Daines, incumbent (R): 12,767
John Driscoll (R): 744
Daniel Larson (R): 689
Steve Bullock (D): 10,023
Mike Knoles (D): 218
John Mues (D): 197
Dennis Daneke (G): 17
Wendie Frederickson (G): 35
U.S. Representative
Kathleen Williams (D): 9,244
Tom Winter (D): 1,032
Joe Dooling (R): 577
John Evankovich (R): 237
Debra Lamm (R): 656
Mark McGinley (R): 384
Matt Rosendale (R): 6,384
Corey Stapleton (R): 5,841
John Gibney (G): 49
State races
Governor
Mike Cooney/Casey Schreiner (D): 7,385
Whitney Williams/Buzz Mattelin (D): 2,888
Tim Fox/Jon Knokey (R): 3,311
Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras (R): 8,113
Al Olszewski/Ken Bogner (R): 2,960
Robert Barb/Joshua Thomas (G): 51
Secretary of State
Bryce Bennett (D): 9,254
Bowen Greenwood (R): 932
Christi Jacobsen (R): 4,647
Brad Johnson (R): 3,214
Kurt Johnson (R): 686
Forrest Mandeville (R): 943
Scott Sales (R): 2,313
Attorney General
Kimberly Dudik (D): 2,594
Raph Graybill (D): 7,407
Jon Bennion (R): 4,818
Austin Knudsen (R): 7,506
Roy Davis (G): 51
State Auditor
Troy Downing (R): 6,779
Nelly Nicol (R): 2,546
Scott Tuxbuery (R): 3,237
Shane Morigeau (D): 4.329
Mike Winsor (D): 4,576
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Elsie Arntzen (R): 11,504
Melissa Romano (D): 9.481
State Senate
District 10
Jeni Dodd (R): 912
Steve Fitzpatrick (R): 4,107
District 15
Ryan Osmundson (R): 237
State House
District 19
Wendy McKamey (R): 2,162
District 20
Melissa Smith (D): 1,267
Fred Anderson (R): 2,290
District 21
Jaime Horn (D): 1,217
Ed Buttrey (R): 1,278
Sally Tucker (R): 425
District 22
Matt Rains (D): 550
Jasmine Taylor (D): 660
Lola Sheldron-Galloway (R): 1,313
District 23
Brad Hamlett (D): 1,082
Scot Kerns (R): 1,016
District 24
Barbara Bassette (D): 1,293
Steve Galloway (R): 1,234
District 25
Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,147
Steve Gist (R): 1,121
District 26
Helena Lovick: 791
Sheridan Buck (R): 219
Rudolf Tankink (R): 253
Jeremy Trebas (R): 334
District 27
Josh Kassmier (R): 314
District 30
Cindy Palmer (D): 68
E. Wylie Galt (R): 238
Nonpartisan state races
Supreme Court Justice No. 5
Mike Black: 6,398
Laurie Mckinnion: 11,966
Mars Scott: 2,826
Supreme Court Justice No. 6
Jim Shea: 20,295
District Court Judge, Dept. 4
John Parker: 20,370
Local Republican Precinct Committee Members
Vote for 1
Precinct committeeman 24
Brantley Landon: 509
Michael Polaske: 591
Precinct committeeman 25
Travis Grove: 613
Roger Hagan: 556
Precinct committeeman 30
Anthony Juntunen: 251
Precinct committeeman 19A1
Judd Brooks: 151
Mark Rope: 65
Precinct committeeman 19A2
Jason Gibson: 159
Randy Pinocci: 222
Daniel Rockwell: 118
Precinct committeeman 19A4
Michael Dube: 135
Keith Ochs: 78
Precinct committeeman 19E
Kent Holtz: 79
JC Kantorowicz: 45
Precinct committeman 20A
Brian Hoven: 1,421
William Zucconi: 343
Precinct committeeman 21B
Rickey Linafelter: 43
Mason Walker: 89
Precinct committeeman 22A
Fred Fairhurst: 481
Ron Staley: 387
Precinct committeeman 22B
C.B. Corneliusen: 231
George Mollander: 95
James Neumann: 110
Precinct committeeman 26A
Travis Manus: 409
Rudolf Tankink: 315
Precinct committeewoman 24
Romelle Kafka: 261
Stacie Landon: 705
Alberta-Mary Sparklin: 122
Precinct committeewoman 25
Fabiola Hanser: 1,060
Precinct committeewoman 30
Sherry Juntunen: 145
Vicky Jo Reeves: 87
Precinct committeewoman 19A1
Amy Brooks: 142
Garnett Rope: 70
Precinct committeewoman 19A2
Julie Gibson: 334
Svetlana Pinocci: 130
Precinct committeewoman 19A4
Adrienne Dube: 106
Linda Madsen: 100
Precinct committeewoman 19E
Stephanie Annis: 115
Precinct committeewoman 20A
Barbara Hoven: 1,029
Darlene Meddock: 616
Precinct committeewoman 21B
Sally Tucker: 122
Precinct committeewoman 22A
Susan Fairhurst: 507
Rita Staley: 362
Precinct committeewoman 22B
Michelle Neumann: 176
Lola Sheldon-Galloway: 299
Precinct committeewoman 26A
Heidi Haymaker: 392
Judy Tankink: 325