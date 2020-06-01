Great Falls Greats 2020

The Electric is celebrating what makes Great Falls Great and unique with its local businesses and places.

Go through the categories below and enter your choice for Great Falls Greats.

The focus is on local businesses, but we know some chains have locally owned franchises.

This year, we’re keeping this contest simple since COVID-19 changed everyone’s realities, but we’re planning to grow this contest in the future to celebrate what makes our city great.

Voting is open June 1-14 and we’ll be featuring local business owners beginning the week of June 15.

Share on social media, tag your favorite businesses and encourage your friends to vote for your favorite things, but only votes through this form will be counted in determining winners.

Winners will be announced June 19 and we’re encouraging everyone to get out and about June 25-27 to check out the winning items, shops and people. More details to come on that.

You don’t have to enter answers for all of the categories to submit, but only one entry form is allowed per email address.

