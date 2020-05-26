Street sweeping May 26-28

Street sweeping continues this week.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area on their scheduled day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule may change or be cancelled due to weather conditions.

May 26: All streets and avenues from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue Southwest from 14th Street Southwest to 25th Street Southwest. Also, all streets and avenues from American Avenue to 10th Avenue Southwest from 6th Street Southwest to 14th Street Southwest.

May 27: All streets from Central Avenue West to Northwest Bypass from 4th Street Northwest to Watson Coulee Road. Also, (All Streets and Avenues) from 6th Street Northwest to 11th Street Northwest from Northwest Bypass to Smelter Avenue.

May 28: All avenues from 1st Avenue Northwest to 8th Avenue Northwest from 4th Street Northwest to Watson Coulee Road. Also, all streets and avenues from 11th Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest from 10th Avenue Northwest to Valley View Drive.

