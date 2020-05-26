No new cases in Cascade County for second straight week

Cascade County is holding steady with 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of 4:45 p.m. May 26, the Cascade County City-County Health Department said there have been no new cases reported in the county.

According to CCHD, all have recovered, but there were two COVID deaths in the county.

That case was confirmed on May 11 and was a male in his 30s with a history of out-of-state travel and no underlying conditions.

On May 26, Gov. Steve Bullock announce the 17th death in the state related to COVID-19.

“Today Montana mourns another loss due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who grieve the passing of their loved one. I ask that Montanans continue to commit ourselves to fighting the spread of this virus and take seriously our responsibility to protect our loved ones and neighbors from this disease,” Bullock said in a release.

Notification of the death was provided by RiverStone Health, the public health department of Yellowstone County, according to Bullock’s office.

The 16th positive case was confirmed May 4 in Cascade County and that was a non-resident male in his 40s with recent out-of-state travel, according to CCHD.

The 15th case was confirmed on April 27.

As of May 26, there were 479 cases statewide with 17 deaths and 441 recovered, leaving 21 active cases and two current hospitalizations, according to the state website. So far, the state lab has completed 33,834 tests.

