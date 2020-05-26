Business Bites: La Quinta changes franchise; Cassiopeia and Saibeen’s reopened; Classic 50’s still open without Howard’s

La Quinta hotel changes franchise

The hotel at 600 River Drive is now Best Western Plus Riverfront Hotel and Suites.

The new change was made mid-May and the new sign is up.

“We have decided as a whole, we will better serve you under our new franchise. La Quinta will always be such a sweet part of our history, but change is good and necessary,” the hotel posted on its Facebook page. “As far as our services, we will still offer everything we did before. We will still have our wonderful staff and hotel family with hospitality associates.”

Cassiopeia Books reopens

Cassiopeia Books has reopened in its new space at 606 Central.

Howard’s Pizza closing Classic 50’s location but Classic 50’s still open

Howard’s Pizza decided May 17 was its last day of operations at the southwest Classic 50’s location.

“We thank you for all the support through the years at this location and feel it is in the best interest for the business moving forward,” the company posted on Facebook.

They’ll continue operating at their other three locations: Downtown-713 1st Ave. N. (dine-in in the SteinHaus), East-4300 3rd Ave. S. (dine-in offered), and Northwest-900 8th Ave. N.W. (dine-in in Aces Tavern).

Due to the open concept design of their kitchens, all pick up orders will remain curbside until Phase 3.

“As with any change comes a new challenge in what has become a very challenging time. Our delivery areas will be shifting as to which location will deliver to your area and yes, that will undoubtedly extend some of the times as it did during our recent remodel of the east location. Sorry for any inconvenience, and we will do our best with the addition of drivers at our locations,” according to Howard’s.

Classic 50’s is still open from 2-11:30 p.m. daily for the bar and casino.

“For people wanting to come in and have drinks, you may bring in food, or have it delivered until we get our dining room back up and running. Please come in and see us. We appreciate your kindness, understanding and support through all our changes,” according to Classic 50’s.

Saibeen’s Kitchen opening in new spot

Saibeen’s Kitchen reopened May 19 in the new location at the Columbus Center, 1601 2nd Ave. N., Suite 220.

Saibeen’s will be open for their regular hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. The dining room will be open with limited seating.

J.C. Penney bankruptcy

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy on May 15 and has indicated it will close about 200 stores this year and another 50 next year.

The company has not specified which stores yet that it will close or how many employees will be cut, but the Great Falls and other Montana locations would be ones to watch.

In 2017, the company closed the Helena and Sidney locations.

In January 2020, the Missoula mall owners announced the J.C. Penney location there was closing by April 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

