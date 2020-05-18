City animal shelter adjusting operations for phase one reopening

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is updating operations with the phase one opening guidelines.

Beginning May 18:

Animal intakes will be available to the public. The Animal Shelter encourages citizens to call the shelter first for staff availability.

Animal licensing and permitting will be done by phone or appointment only. Customers needing to renew their pet’s license or complete an animal/bee permit are asked to call the shelter to receive these services.

Kennel viewing, adoptions, and redemptions will still be conducted by appointment only. Citizens wanting to view/adopt animals at the Great Falls Animal Shelter should call and schedule an appointment first.

Inspections for multiple-animal and multiple animal hobby breeder permits are still suspended. Inspections will resume thirty days following the rescission of the City of Great Falls State of Emergency order. Please note, citizens are still obligated to submit their permit applications to the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Permit applications are available online

Hours of operation. Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in traffic remains limited. Residents are encouraged to call before coming into the shelter. At this time we are remaining closed on Saturdays.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter’s operational goal during Phase One is to prevent COVID-19 exposure to citizens and shelter staff. For more information about the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter’s COVID-19 protective measures, contact the Animal Shelter at 406-454-2276

