Sunday Reads: May 17
Hope everyone enjoyed the sunshine and warmer temperatures.
The New Yorker: Amid the coronavirus crisis, a regimen for reentry
Reuters: Nine U.S. states sue EPA for easing environmental enforcement amid pandemic
The New York Times: Get ready for a COVID-19 vaccine information war
Foreign Affairs: Making cyberspace safe for democracy
The Atlantic: Quarantine fatigue is real
Route Fifty: Why a struggling Rust Belt city pinned its revival on a self-chilling beverage can
The New York Times (opinion): The spaces that make cities fairer and more resilient
Slate: Planning the post-pandemic city
Medium: Our industry isn’t coming back like yours
The Atlantic: How Virginia juked its COVID-19 data
NPR:‘Us vs. them’ in a pandemic researchers warn divisions could get dangerous
Route Fifty: How New York explains the other 49 states