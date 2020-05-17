Sunday Reads: May 17

Hope everyone enjoyed the sunshine and warmer temperatures.

The New Yorker: Amid the coronavirus crisis, a regimen for reentry

Reuters: Nine U.S. states sue EPA for easing environmental enforcement amid pandemic

The New York Times: Get ready for a COVID-19 vaccine information war

Foreign Affairs: Making cyberspace safe for democracy

The Atlantic: Quarantine fatigue is real

Route Fifty: Why a struggling Rust Belt city pinned its revival on a self-chilling beverage can

The New York Times (opinion): The spaces that make cities fairer and more resilient

Slate: Planning the post-pandemic city

Medium: Our industry isn’t coming back like yours

The Atlantic: How Virginia juked its COVID-19 data

NPR:‘Us vs. them’ in a pandemic researchers warn divisions could get dangerous

Route Fifty: How New York explains the other 49 states

