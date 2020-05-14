County holding special meeting to discuss fate of 2020 fair

The Cascade County Commissioners are hold a special meeting via Zoom on May 19 to discuss whether to proceed with holding Montana State Fair this summer.

“The current and future impacts of COVID-19 make this a very difficult decision and the commission would appreciate hearing all input on the subject,” according to Great Falls Montana Tourism.

The meeting will be held online at 11 a.m. May 19 via Zoom and the public is encouraged to participate to ensure commissioners have all viewpoints to make an informed decision.



REGISTER HERE

