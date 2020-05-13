Street sweeping May 18-21

Street sweeping continues in Great Falls next week and the schedule for May 18-21 is below.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

For questions, call 771-1401.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

May 18: All streets and avenues east of Fox Farm Road, as well as Market Place Drive and 14th Street South West.

May 19: All streets and avenues from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to 10th Avenue South. Also, Belview Palisade.

May 20: All Streets and avenues from Park Garden Road to Delea Drive from Flood Road to Fox Farm Road. Also, West Hill Addition.

May 21: All Streets and avenues from Central Avenue West to 5th Avenue South West from 3rd Street South West to 14th Street South West. Also, all streets and avenues from 6th Street South West to Bay Drive from Central Avenue West to 10th Avenue South West.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

