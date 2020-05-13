Encino Drive construction begins June 1

The City of Great Falls has a contract with MRTE, Inc., for a street reconstruction project of Encino Drive from Park Garden Road to Maria Drive.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of Encino Drive.

MRTE will be working in the area from June 1 through Sept. 30.

During the construction period, Encino Drive will be closed to through traffic between Park Garden Road and Maria Drive.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.

For more information about the Encino Drive closure contact Russell Brewer in the city engineering office at 406-771-1258.

