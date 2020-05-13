City waiving late fees for certificates, permits delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions

The City of Great Falls has issued Executive Order 2020-4, which suspends enforcement of any provisions of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls which are contrary to Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening directive. The order also allows for the suspension of late fees for permits and temporary modification to industrial discharge permits.

During the governor’s stay home directive, various businesses, including corporations, limited liability companies, sole proprietorships, or individuals, and city offices were either closed, restricted or otherwise unavailable. These situations made it difficult or impossible for the city to fully perform various functions. The city does not intend to charge fees for circumstances that businesses cannot control.

Businesses that were not able to access city services as a result of the stay home directive will not be charged late fees for certificates or other permits. The fees will be waived for 30 days after the directive relating to that business is lifted. Additionally, code enforcement will be suspended for 30 days after the city’s emergency declaration is lifted for those businesses whose services were either closed or otherwise reduced as a result of the city’s emergency declaration and governor’s directives.

Executive Order 2020-4 does not apply to businesses that were non-compliant with the OCCGF or city fee resolution prior to March 28, and does not relieve the obligation of businesses to comply with any other conditions of federal, state, or local laws or regulations or permits.

This executive order supplements all executive orders regarding congregating and social distancing. For city COVID-19 updates, go to this page on the city website.

