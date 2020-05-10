CCHD notified of 17th presumptive COVID-19 case in Cascade County, not yet confirmed

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said on May 10 it had received noticed of a new presumptive positive case.

If confirmed, it puts Cascade County at 17 total cases. One of those is a non-resident who was in Cascade County when tested and one of those was a county resident who tested positive in another county.

According to CCHD, the new case is a male in his 30s with a history of out-of-state travel and no underlying health conditions.

On May 8, CCHD said that of its cases, 12 had recovered. Two county residents died due to COVID-19.

The 17th case has not yet been confirmed by the Montana public health lab, according to CCHD, and as of Sunday night, the state website showed 16 cases assigned to Cascade County.

As of Sunday night, the state website showed 458 cases and of those, 420 had recovered. There have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the state.

The state lab has completed 20,495 tests.

The Electric has requested the number of tests that came from Cascade County from multiple sources but has not yet received a total number.

The Great Falls Clinic told The Electric that as of April 21, it had sent 667 tests and of those three had been positive.

