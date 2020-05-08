Municipal Court operations change May 11
The Great Falls Municipal Court window will open May 11 for payments and extensions only.
Hearings will be held starting May 11 but attendees must have a mask in order to come into court.
Filings can be filed by
- Email citycourt@greatfallsmt.net
- Mail: Municipal Court, P.O. Box 5021 Great Falls, MT 59403
Payments
- Online at citepayusa.com
- Pay through mail
- At window
Open Court
There will be no open court appearances until further notice. If you have bonded out and/or have been charged with a 45-5 violation, call the court for further instruction.
Scheduled Hearings
All in-person hearings between March 30-May 8 will be continued. New notices will be sent via mail. If you are represented by counsel please contact your attorney as soon as possible to verify your court dates.
Temporary Restraining Orders
The court is open to receive orders; you must call and notify the court at 771-1380 for further instructions. Served orders must appear to the date and time stated on court papers. Contact Victim Witness at 315-1111 for a petition for temporary orders of protection and instructions of filing.
Telephone
The court will be answering phone calls from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jail Arraignments
Jail arraignments will be held via video conferences Monday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. The court will not be allowing walk-in viewings during this time.
Extensions Appear and Pay
Ask for an extension through email or by phone.