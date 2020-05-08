Municipal Court operations change May 11

The Great Falls Municipal Court window will open May 11 for payments and extensions only.

Hearings will be held starting May 11 but attendees must have a mask in order to come into court.

Filings can be filed by

Email citycourt@greatfallsmt.net

citycourt@greatfallsmt.net Mail: Municipal Court, P.O. Box 5021 Great Falls, MT 59403

Payments

Online at citepayusa.com

Pay through mail

At window

Open Court

There will be no open court appearances until further notice. If you have bonded out and/or have been charged with a 45-5 violation, call the court for further instruction.

Scheduled Hearings

All in-person hearings between March 30-May 8 will be continued. New notices will be sent via mail. If you are represented by counsel please contact your attorney as soon as possible to verify your court dates.

Temporary Restraining Orders

The court is open to receive orders; you must call and notify the court at 771-1380 for further instructions. Served orders must appear to the date and time stated on court papers. Contact Victim Witness at 315-1111 for a petition for temporary orders of protection and instructions of filing.

Telephone

The court will be answering phone calls from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jail Arraignments

Jail arraignments will be held via video conferences Monday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. The court will not be allowing walk-in viewings during this time.

Extensions Appear and Pay

Ask for an extension through email or by phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

