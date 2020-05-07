Street sweeping May 11-14

Street sweeping continues next week in Great Falls.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area on their scheduled day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule can change or be canceled due to weather.

For questions, call 771-1401.

May 11: All streets and avenues from 15th Avenue South to Whispering Ridge from 32nd Street South to 38th Street South. Also, streets and avenues from 25th reet South to 32nd Street South from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South.

May 12: All streets and avenues from 23rd Street South to 25th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also, streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 20th Street South from 17th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South including Castle Pines.

May 13: All streets and avenues from 9th Street South to 20th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South.

May 14: All streets and avenues from Upper River Road to 9th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South. Also, 21st Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.

