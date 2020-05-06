Ryan Island picnic area remains closed

The picnic area and clubhouse at Ryan Island will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety and security of the community and NorthWestern Energy employees.

NorthWestern Energy will open the popular recreation area to the public when it is determined that the area can be used safely without risk of visitors spreading the COVID-19 virus, according to a release.

The health and safety of our employees and the community is NorthWestern Energy’s priority.

Follow NorthWestern Energy on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo) for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

