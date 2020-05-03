Great Falls street sweeping May 4-7

The city is continuing street sweeping this week. The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

For questions, call 771-1401.

May 4: All avenues from 26th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 9th Avenue South.

May 5: All streets and avenues from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.

May 6: All streets and avenues from 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South. Also, 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to south city limits.

May 7: All streets and avenues from 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South. Also, Streets and Avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South.

