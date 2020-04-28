Lawsuit filed against casino that was site of December’s triple homicide

The survivor of a Dec. 17 triple homicide and the estate of one of the victims has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the casino where the incident occurred.

This week Megan LeDeau, daughter of victim Cheryl Larsen, and Timothy Edwards filed a civil suit in district court against Taco Treat of Great Falls and Trohn LLC, doing business as Emerald City Casino alleging negligence and wrongful death.

On Dec. 17, 2019, Larsen, 53; Wendy Joanne Carlson, 60; and Steve Mitchell Hale, 61, were killed and identified by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

The incident was investigated by the Great Falls Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and officials named Ricky Lee Gardipee, 41, of Great Falls as the suspect in the homicide and he was shot by deputy U.S. Marshals on 26th Street South around 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 17.

The investigation has been completed and at this time, no criminal charges have been filed, Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki told The Electric on April 28.

Racki said he is unable to release the investigation reports since a coroner’s inquest into the law enforcement shooting is still pending. It’s been delayed due to COVID-19 and hasn’t been scheduled, but may take place in late summer, Racki said.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Gardipee also went by the following aliases: Billy Komeotis, Billy Lee Komeotis, Billy Lee Komeothis, Billy Komeotis and Ricky Komeotis.

His criminal record, according to DOC included convictions for robbery, assault on a peace officer, failure to register as a sex offender, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, forgery and burglary.

Larsen, one of the victims, was out on bond at the time of the shooting, according to the county attorney’s office.

In the lawsuit, they argue that Emerald City Casino failed to provide adequate security for customers; failed to have a security guard available; failed to install and provide panic buttons; failed to close or restrict access during hours which are most common for casino robberies and other criminal activity, among other failings.

According to the lawsuit, Taco Treat owns the property and has common owners, employees, website and marketing of Emerald City Casino at 1701 10th Ave. S.

According to the lawsuit, Gardipee was “allowed to enter” the casino about 1:45 a.m., and was “armed with a gun and intended to commit a robbery.”

In the suit, plaintiff’s allege that was was greeted and led into the casino by the casino attendant. “No security check or screening was conducted of Gardipee, and he was not asked any questions before being allowed to enter the casino,” according to the suit.

Shortly after entering, according to the lawsuit, Gardipee walked across the casino with a gun in hand to rob the casino and patrons. During that time, according to the suit, Gardipee “shot all the patrons and workers in the casino, including Cheryl Larsen. Plaintiff Timothy Edwards entered the casino after Gardipee had already shot three people and was actively robbing the patrons and casino. Shortly afterwards, Timothy Edwards was also shot and robbed by Gardipee inside the premises.”

Larsen died inside the casino, according to the lawsuit and information released by law enforcement at the time.

Edwards was shot in the head, according to the lawsuit. He had left the casino and law enforcement officials found him at the hospital after the shooting, according to law enforcement releases and briefings in December.

