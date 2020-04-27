15th COVID-19 case confirmed in Cascade County

The Cascade County City-County Health Department said April 27 that there’s a 15th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cascade County.

This case is a male in his 50s and is associated with travel, according to CCHD.

In her evening post, Trisha Gardner, county health officer, said, “as we operate in Phase I of reopening, CCHD wants to remind Cascade County residents of the importance of protecting yourself and others in the community. Social distancing recommendations, such as maintaining a distance of at least six feet between individuals, is now more critical than ever. Remember, some people (without symptoms) may be able to spread the virus. In addition, washing your hands, not touching your face and disinfecting practices need to continue be frequently performed.”

During the April 27 school board meeting, Gardner talked about the contact tracing process.

She said the case that was announced on April 24 had 20 contacts and it took about 1.5 hours to get the list of contacts, and once that list was developed, it took another three hours to contact those 20 people.

For the next 14 days, each of those contacts gets visits or calls from CCHD to track their symptoms, Gardner said.

“It’s rather time intensive,” Gardner said.

She said CCHD currently has two full-time nurses doing contact tracing and could bring on more nurses if the county were to get more positive cases.

In Cascade County, the case with the least close contacts had five contacts, and the most had 25 so far, Gardner said.

