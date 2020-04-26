Sunday Reads: April 26

Hope you enjoyed the warmer weather this weekend and got some time outdoors, appropriately distanced of course.

National Geographic: National parks could become privatized. What does that mean?

CityLab: City governments will need a federal bailout too

The Atlantic: Why COVID-19 makes some people sicker than others

NPR: Government documents reveal scenarios agencies using for reopening

The New Yorker: It’s not too late to go on offense against the coronavirus

NPR: Some states shouldn’t ease social distancing until at least June

ProPublica: The Amazon lockdown: how an unforgiving algorithm drives suppliers to favor the e-commerce giant over other retailers

FERN News: The supermarket of the future may be smaller and fresher

Vox: Cities are addressing homelessness during coronavirus pandemic

Brookings: You’re graduating in a pandemic. What’s next?

The Markup: Want to find a misinformed public? Facebook’s already done it

