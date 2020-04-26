Sunday Reads: April 26
Hope you enjoyed the warmer weather this weekend and got some time outdoors, appropriately distanced of course.
National Geographic: National parks could become privatized. What does that mean?
CityLab: City governments will need a federal bailout too
The Atlantic: Why COVID-19 makes some people sicker than others
NPR: Government documents reveal scenarios agencies using for reopening
The New Yorker: It’s not too late to go on offense against the coronavirus
NPR: Some states shouldn’t ease social distancing until at least June
ProPublica: The Amazon lockdown: how an unforgiving algorithm drives suppliers to favor the e-commerce giant over other retailers
FERN News: The supermarket of the future may be smaller and fresher
Vox: Cities are addressing homelessness during coronavirus pandemic
Brookings: You’re graduating in a pandemic. What’s next?
The Markup: Want to find a misinformed public? Facebook’s already done it