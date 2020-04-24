County considering $159K contract to repair Franklin Avenue

County Commissioners will consider a $158,219 contract for a Franklin Avenue project during their April 28 meeting.

The county hired Big Sky Civil and Environmental, Inc. to perform engineering services related to the planning, design and construction supervision of the reconstruction of Franklin Avenue overlay, which consists of a 0.2 foot thick plant mix overlay of about 0.5 miles of roadway, according to the staff report.

United Materials was the only company to submit a bid for the project, according to the county.

