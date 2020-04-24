CCHD issues health order adopting Bullock’s reopening plan, recommendations for businesses

Cascade County City-County Health Officer Trisha Garnder issued a health order April 24 that adopts Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased plan for reopening.

The full order is available here.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department also issued guidance tonight for businesses as they prepare to reopen. The full document is available here.

There are still 13 positive cases assigned to Cascade County, the last announced on April 10. Of those nine have recovered and two have died.

Under Bullock’s plan, places of worship may start reopening on April 26.

The state guidelines require reduced capacity and strict physical distancing protocols between non-household members. Places of worship should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.

CCHD recommends that places of worship limit gatherings to 10 people; offer more services with limited occupancy; rearrange seating to comply with social distancing; remind parishioners to only sit near members of their household; refrain from handshakes, hugs or physical touch; continue to hold virtual services; remind staff and members to stay home if sick and use cloth face masks if possible for staff and attendees.

Places of worship should, according to CCHD, clean all “high touch” areas such as counters, doorknobs, tables, benches, chairs, registers, card machines, etc. frequently; clean more often if surfaces become visibly soiled; clean any surfaces that may have blood, body fluids, and or secretions on them.

Disposable gloves should be worn when cleaning services; all surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected after every service, according to CCHD.

Places of worship should provide additional hand washing or hand sanitizing options for parishioners: including hand sanitizer at entry of place of worship and signs directing patrons to hand washing areas.

Those in the vulnerable populations, those over 65, who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, are immunocompromised or have underlying medical conditions should continue to stay home, according to CCHD.

Retail businesses are allowed to begin opening April 27 under the state guidelines and health assessments must be conducted for all employees at the beginning of each shift.

The state guidelines require continue social distancing and encourage calling for reservations or appointments. To meet the six foot social distancing protocol, reduced capacity may be needed, according to the state guidelines.

CCHD recommends using online shopping and shipping options; curbside pickup options; limiting the number of shoppers in the store; rearranging the sales floor to allow for social distancing; consider the temporary closure of dressing rooms; use every other checkout area; consider reserving special hours for at-risk populations; encourage patrons to shop alone, if possible; remind customers to follow physical distancing guidelines; separate order and delivery areas; and use cloth face masks if possible.

Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols are also recommended and vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay home.

Salons, massage, body art, etc. shops are allowed to begin reopening April 27 under the state guidelines.

Since these operations require close personal contact for extended time, there is greater risk to COVID-19 exposure and require additional safety and health precautions, according to the state guidelines.

The state guidelines require screening customers prior to appointments for symptoms of fever, shortness of breath or a cough and a customer with those symptoms must be rescheduled. Face masks should be used for customers and staff when practical, according to the state.

Facilities should provide six feet between stations, which may require reduced capacity, increased spacing or closing stations; providing for physical barriers between stations; reduce seating in service and waiting areas; and systems that reduce contact time between staff and customers.

CCHD recommends limiting the number of clients and staff in the building at any given time; use an online scheduling system and don’t allow walk-in service; rearrange the salon, spa or parlor to provide for adequate social distancing; consider reserving special service hours for at-risk populations; consider limiting face services; limit cash transactions and utilize no-touch payment options.

CCHD also recommends asking clients not to book appointments within 14 days of returning from travel; and monitoring symptoms, asking clients to reschedule if sick.

Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos are allowed to begin opening May 4 under the state guidelines at 50 percent capacity, limiting table to six per table and allowing for six feet between groups of tables.

CCHD recommends not allowing employees to work if sick, supplying kitchen staff with masks when social distancing isn’t feasible, checking temperatures and assessing symptoms.

