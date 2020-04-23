CCHD not issuing stricter rules for reopening that Bullock’s plan; Catholic diocese issues guidance for mass

The Cascade County City-County Health Department will not be issuing stricter rules for reopening businesses than what are contained in Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan.

Trisha Gardner, county health officer, told The Electric that she does plan to issue a local health order that matches Bullock’s directive, as she has with previous directives from the governor.

Bullock announces phased plan for reopening, lifting stay home order Sunday with physical distancing encouraged

“My local order will not add additional rules, just adopt the governor’s,” Gardner told The Electric. “CCHD will be releasing additional guidance for individuals and businesses to try and clarify questions, but it will not be an order or mandate.”

Worship guidance

Bishop Warfel of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings issued a directive for the phased reopening of parishes for public mass.

“The Sunday obligation continues to be dispensed, and additional live-stream masses will continue in most parishes. Parish pastors can begin the process for celebrating public Mass with the attached precautions beginning as early as Sunday, April 26th,” according to the diocese.

Warfel’s guidance is in these images.

Bishop Laurie Jungling of the ELCA congregations in Montana has recommended that members extend the stay home directive at least until May 3 and use the extra week tp prepare for reopening if it’s the right option for their congregations. Her guidance for returning to worship centers is available here.

