3rd Street closed between Central and 2nd Avenue South this week for sewer work

Third Street between 2nd Avenue South and Central Avenue will be closed April 23-26 for the installation of sewer liner on the existing sewer main beneath 3rd Street South.

The city has contracted with Planned and Engineered Construction, Inc. for the project and they will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

Access for local and business related traffic will be available during the construction.

For more information about the 3rd Street South road closure, contact Mikaela Schultz, civil engineer with the city, at 771-1258.

