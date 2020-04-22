City discusses staffing during pandemic, upcoming budget, indoor pool study

With the exception of 15-20 seasonal workers in the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department who haven’t been retained and have filed for unemployment, there haven’t been any furloughs or layoffs for full-time city employees.

City Manager Great Doyon told City Commissioners during their April 21 meeting that departments have worked to create alternative work models so that the city can comply with the governor’s stay at home directives, social distancing guidelines while also continuing to provide city services.

Those alternative work models have ranged from staggered start times, working independently, remote work and alternating between working from home some days and being in the office other days.

Doyon said in some departments, the work flow is unchanged, staff is just working from home or alternating between home and the office.

For some departments, it’s tougher, so having staff catch up on training and certifications while they’re limited in operations, Doyon said.

Staff has been asked to keep work logs for their supervisors.

If the COVID-19 related restrictions continue, Doyon said the city may have to reevaluate since some jobs require people on site to physically to do the work and if the health conditions won’t allow that, the city may have to consider some layoffs or furloughs, but that will require discussions with the collective bargaining groups since most of those agreements have requirements for notice of reductions in work hours or workforce.

Doyon said that as of April 21, the city had 474 employees working.

Of those, 292, or 62 percent, were working full time with no changes to their situation.

About 142, or 30 percent, were working from home or alternating in and out of the office.

About six percent were working remotely, 30 full-time people and four full-time.

Two were on extended sick leave, unrelated to COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, department heads creates plans to ensure government continuity in the event that employees became sick, not just police and fire, but water treatment plan workers and sanitation, and other essential services, Doyon said.

Doyon said some have asked him if he can lessen the governor’s orders, but he does not have that authority, nor do local governments. They can be more restrictive but not less so.

Doyon again told commissioners that staff is working on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. He said they’re putting together a baseline budget from last year.

This year, they’re really only considering highly critical needs, since the revenues likely won’t be there and Doyon said previously that staff is working to avoid any tax increases for residents and businesses, recognizing the economic hardship COVID-19 closures have caused for many.

He said the budget impact “is probably not going to be felt until the next year or two” based on how the tax does taxation and the ripple effects from the COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

Doyon said the city may not see it in their revenues this year, but “I think it’s coming” and the city will need to plan for it.

Doyon said the commission needs to have more discussion on whether to conduct a study for a new indoor pool. He said he sent an email to commissioners an their responses were a mixed bag so he suggested a work session for more discussion.

