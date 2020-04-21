Business Bites: Nourish food truck, downtown residential, demolition, Fuddruckers open for takeout

Just a few Business Bites for you this week.

Nourish

Nourish, a community kitchen in the Times Square building, is launching a food truck on April 22 and a location and time to be announced on their Facebook page.

“Nourish is a food truck, community kitchen, teaching, and gathering space. We have a mobile food trailer, licensed commercial community kitchen, host cooking and wellness classes and have space for gathering with family and friends or making new ones,” according to the business.

Residential downtown

Excavation has started on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North for two residential homes next to Smoked. American Barbecue.

The project is being developed by Andreas Geranios, son of Nick Geranios.

The project received the necessary approvals from the city planning board in January.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers is back open for take out orders daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 727-6988 to place an order for pickup.

Sign is up

The sign is now up at Central Avenue Meats on Central Avenue.

Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center

You may have noticed demolition work on 10th Avenue South in front of Benefis Health System in the last few weeks.

It’s the site of the future Benefis Women’s and Children’s Center.

Downtown pit

You may have also noticed the giant hole on 2nd Avenue North across from the county courthouse. It’s a clean up project that is on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s leaking underground storage tank list.

