GFPS still working on plans to celebrate graduating seniors, but “don’t expect a traditional graduation”

Great Falls Public Schools is planning to celebrate graduating seniors the last weekend in May as planned, though it will be different.

“Don’t expect a tradition graduation,” with thousands of people at the Montana Expo Park, Superintendent Tom Moore said in an April 17 update.

He said the district will not postpone graduation since families have plans, some military families are moving right after the school year ends and other realities.

Typical graduation ceremonies not likely happening this year

Moore said that the district is working on plans to celebrate those seniors, but it will not be the typical graduation ceremony of years past since large group gatherings are being discouraged through May by health officials.

It wouldn’t be safe or healthy to do that, Moore said.

OPI tells districts not to plan on large in-person graduation ceremonies

The principal at Paris Gibson Education Center is expected to announce their plans next week for graduation ceremonies.

In an April 15 interview with The Electric, Moore said “we’re not advocating for a large group gathering in May or early June so we’re planning for alternative ceremonies. We’ll honor them in a different way and celebrate their accomplishments but it isn’t going to be the same.”

Moore said he and district staff understand it’s a disappointment for senior and their families, but “we don’t want to be responsible for bringing a large group of people together too quickly and then see a spike of cases.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

