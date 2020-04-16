Malmstrom civilian among winners of 2019 nuclear deterrence operations awards

Air Force officials recently named the winners of the 2019 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Award and the Nuclear and Missile Operations Award.

These awards recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Airmen contributing to nuclear deterrence operations and the missile operations career field respectively.

Among the winners is William McCord, of the 490th Missile Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He was selected for Civilian of the Year, Category 1.

“The winners of the 2019 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Awards and the Nuclear & Missile Operations Awards have distinguished themselves amongst their peers while making a significant impact on nuclear deterrence operations,” said Lt Gen Richard Clark, Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters U.S. Air Force. “We are pleased to highlight their achievements. Congratulations to the winners as well as those personnel who were nominated.”

These outstanding nuclear professionals were selected from a diverse field within the Air Force’s major commands, unified combatant commands, and other agencies including the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

Nuclear Deterrence Operations Award winners are:

Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Benjamin S. Alfred, 90th Security Support Squadron, Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming

Senior Airman Benjamin S. Alfred, 90th Security Support Squadron, Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Sarah L. Rohlk, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, Volkel Air Base, The Netherlands

Staff Sgt. Sarah L. Rohlk, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron, Volkel Air Base, The Netherlands Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Joseph R. King, 709th Support Squadron, 709th Support Group, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick AFB, Florida

Master Sgt. Joseph R. King, 709th Support Squadron, 709th Support Group, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick AFB, Florida Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Nathan M. Larson, Joint Nuclear Operations Center, Air Force Global Strike Command, Louisiana

Capt. Nathan M. Larson, Joint Nuclear Operations Center, Air Force Global Strike Command, Louisiana Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Bryan C. Dukes, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Maj. Bryan C. Dukes, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota Reservist of the Year: Capt. Jennie S. Wood, 21st Surveillance Squadron, 709th Surveillance and Analysis Group, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick AFB, Florida

Capt. Jennie S. Wood, 21st Surveillance Squadron, 709th Surveillance and Analysis Group, Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick AFB, Florida Category I Civilian of the Year: Mr. William H. McCord III, 490th Missile Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Mr. William H. McCord III, 490th Missile Squadron, Malmstrom AFB, Montana Category II Civilian of the Year: Mr. Melton Lavergne, 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group, 53rd Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana

Mr. Melton Lavergne, 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Test and Evaluation Group, 53rd Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana Category III Civilian of the Year: Mr. Benjamin J. Guenther, 625th Strategic Operations Squadron, Offutt AFB, Nebraska

Mr. Benjamin J. Guenther, 625th Strategic Operations Squadron, Offutt AFB, Nebraska Professional Team: Glass Titan Mission Team and Staff, 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, 55th Wing, Offutt AFB, Nebraska (Maj. Justin T. Guy, Maj. Sonja A. Hosler, Capt. Jeffrey S. Corthell, Lt. Col. Sean V. Orme, Capt. Kyle J. Redfern, Capt. Rebecca C. Wadey, Capt. Mitchell T. Zeleznik, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan M. Lach, Staff Sgt. Justin L. Ransleben, Airman 1st Class Andrew G. Vandermissen, Staff Sgt. Adam A. Edwards, Senior Airman Neil E. Linehan, Staff Sgt. Roark L. Vaughan, Staff Sgt. Theodore J. Benscoter, Staff Sgt. Joshua J. Hepburn, Senior Airman Brian C. Riesch, Staff Sgt. Justin D. Turner and Capt. Christopher R. Pitkins)

Nuclear and Missile Operations Award winners are:

Operator of the Year: First Lt. Elizabeth R. Jordan, 742nd Missile Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota

First Lt. Elizabeth R. Jordan, 742nd Missile Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Mary B. Boatright, 741st Missile Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Capt. Mary B. Boatright, 741st Missile Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Carlos N. Barrios, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Hill AFB, Utah

Since 2014, the Nuclear Operations Awards Program has been administered and overseen by Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters U.S. Air Force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

