Elks Riverside Park trail rehab will impact parking and access

The City of Great Falls has contracted with M.R.T.E Inc. to rehabilitate the Elks Riverside Park trail.

The contractor began work on April 6 and it’s expected to last through June 20.

During the construction period, the parking spaces east of River Drive along the length of Elks Riverside Park will be closed intermittently for construction staging.

Public access to the park, tennis courts and Riverside Rail Jam Skate Park will be provided during construction from the parking lots on the north and south end of Elks Riverside Park.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour sings in the area of construction to reroute parking and pedestrian traffic.

For more information, call Mikaela Schultz in the city engineer’s office at 771-1258.

