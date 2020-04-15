CCSO returning or redirecting donations from cattle animal cruelty case

Since George Savoy has taken a plea deal in the animal cruelty case related to his herd of cattle west of Great Falls, the county no longer needs donations from the public.

Cascade County Jesse Slaughter said in a release on April 15 that, “we are now attempting to contact all those who have financially donated and are offering them their money back or donors can give their donation to the Sheriff’s Legacy Foundation to support the K9 or similar programs. I cannot thank the public enough for their compassion and generosity with assisting us with this crisis.”

Plea deal reached in animal cruelty case [4/9/2020]

Savoy signed the plea agreement on April 9 and agreed to enter a guilt plea in the felony county of aggravated animal cruelty.

In the agreement, Savoy agreed to pay restitution to the county for all costs and resources expended in caring for the cattle, according to the agreement.

He also agreed assume all cost and care for the remaining herd and to transfer care and custody to his father Jim Savoy with an agreement to liquidate the cattle within six months of the agreement.

County working to reach agreement in animal cruelty case [4/8/2020]

Savoy must provide proof of the agreement to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office within that timeframe.

County working with cowboy to care for cows in animal cruelty case, thanks community for donations

Pending the liquidation, Savoy agrees to allow the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Department of Livestock access to the cattle at least once per week for them to assess the condition of the herd, according to the agreement.

County investigating death of 65 cows in animal cruelty case; seeking donations to help care for remaining live animals

Savoy has also agreed to properly dispose of all the deceased cattle within two weeks at his own cost and agrees not to possess or otherwise assume responsibility to care for any new or additional cattle during the six year term of probation, according to the agreement.

Under the agreement, Savoy faces a six year deferred imposition of sentencing if he meets the conditions.

The agreement is contingent on Savoy not being arrested or charged with additional crimes and not violating the conditions of the agreement, otherwise the state can change its sentencing recommendations or refile the case, but Savoy cannot withdraw his guilty plea.

Since the prosecution reached an agreement with Savoy, the county halted its effort to contract with Levi Lee for the care of the cattle and it was pulled from their April 14 agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

