A whole new world: your local guide to alcohol to go

These are strange times indeed, but alcohol to-go is a whole new world while we’re staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve been getting questions about the rules and where to find these drinks, whether it be a growler fill or a craft cocktail.

There are still some rules, but we’ve got time to spare, so here’s our guide to take-out alcohol, and no one will tell you you’re only dreaming.

Did we miss someone? Email jenn@theelectricgf.com to get it added.

Community, business owners supporting each other amidst COVID-19 closures

There’s a lot of take-out and delivery food options in town too. Check out the Facebook page Great Falls Take Down and Take Out for menus, photos and regular updates.

To-go cockatils from Enbar. Photo courtesy of Enbar.

The Rules

Here’s who’ allowed to sell alcohol to go, according to the latest guidance from the Montana Department of Revenue:

All on-premises licensees (bars/casinos/restaurants); off-premises licensees

(grocery/convenience stores); manufacturer licensees (breweries/

wineries/distilleries); and agency liquor stores.

They’re allowed to:

sell alcoholic beverages to consumers to drink somewhere else (off-premises consumption);

take alcoholic beverage orders and payments on the phone or computer;

deliver alcoholic beverages off the licensed premises by the licensee’s employees over the age of 21, including to a parking lot or curb;

sell alcohol through a drive-up window.

They must:

follow all laws pertaining to the Responsible Alcohol Sales and Service Act.

Bars/Casinos/Restaurants with an All-Beverages License or Beer License can:

sell alcoholic beverages in original packaging* for delivery, curbside, drive-up or take-out, this includes growlers with beer, and table wine;

sell alcoholic beverages in individual servings** for take-out ONLY and the buyer assumes liability of local or state regulations regarding open container.

The city ordinances regarding public drinking and public display of alcohol are here.

Breweries can only ell in original packaging*, including growlers with beer.

Restaurant Beer and Wine Licensees/Cabarets can only sell in the original packaging and only sell beer and wine to a patron who orders food and have that beer and wine stated on the food bill. They must also operate the restaurant where at least 65 percent of the restaurant’s annual gross income from the operation from the sale of food and not from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Regardless of the type of license, no entity is allowed to have a third party service, such as Grubhub, order, pickup and/or deliver alcohol, according to the DOR guidance.

The options

Here’s a look at the available to-go alcohol options around town:

Cocktails/Mixed drinks

Enbar/The Block: Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, Ceasar, Margarita, Lynchburg Lemonade, Mimosa, John Daly, and make your own cocktails with whiskey, gin, run and vodka. To order click here.

Grey Lady’s Ghost to go from KellerGeist. Photo courtesy of KellerGeist.KellerGeist: Grey Ladys Ghost, Horn Dog, Chocolate Martini, Thin Mint Martini, Cesar, Summer Smash, Martini, White Lady, Moscow Mule, Rose Blush, Whiskey Sour, Espresso Martini, Bergamot Mai Tai, KGT Mojito,Old Fashioned, Margarita, Long Island Ice Tea, Blackcat, Baby Guiness Shot, Bottle Mexicaner, KGT Craft Cocktail Kit, JJ Brewing Craft ‘Cocktail’ Kit

They’ve got cocktails for pickup only on Fridays from 3-5:45 p.m. and 6:45-8 p.m. Order online here.

Clark and Lewies/Sip n’ Dip: Beer, wine, caesars, mimosas, pretty much any mixed drinks other than fishbowls. They can also fill growlers. Call 454-2141 to order.

The Sting: Glasses of pre-made drinks available for takeout only. Check their Facebook page for hours and specials. Call 727-7972 to order.

Black Eagle Community Center VFW: Daily specials posted on their Facebook page. Call 453-4736 to make orders for pickup or curbside or for more information.

Johnny’s Bar and Casino: Drive-through at 1400 10th Ave. N. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full liquor store for both bottle sale and mixed drinks.

Pit Stop Tavern: Mixed drinks to-go. Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday 3-7 p.m.

Black Eagle County Club: Supreme Ceasar Sundays, mixed drinks, liquor bottles for sale

Bar S: They’ve got mixed drinks, beer and wine. Call 761-9550 to order.

Growlers/Beer

Mighty Mo : Call 952-0342 or order online, but you can walk-in for growler or crowlers also.

Special edition COVID-19 growlers from the Mighty Mo. Photo courtesy Mighty Mo.Steinhaus: Check their Facebook page for hours and what’s on tap. Credit card transactions only.

Black Eagle Community Center VFW: Daily specials posted on their Facebook page. Call 453-4736 to make orders for pickup or curbside.

The Pit Stop Tavern: Growler fills and Black Eagle Brewery cans

Black Eagle Brewery: Growler fills

Fire Artisan Pizza: Canned beer from Black Eagle Brewery and Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company for pickup or delivery. Call or order online.

Enbar/The Block: You can order pints, bottles, or growlers. The Block has new glass growlers for sale that can be filled with any beer on tap. They’re open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fifth and Wine: Lunch and Saturday brunch for the time being. Beer available for pickup. Virtual wine tasting package includes five wines that are specific to the weekly tasting. Two ways to get your wine: Pick up in the store anytime or get it delivered for a small fee. April 14-18 is the last wine tasting, then they’re switching to a virtual beer tasting. Order online.

Black Eagle County Club: Growler fills

Johnny’s Bar and Casino: Drive-through at 1400 10th Ave. N. Open 11 a.m. Fill and sell growlers with 16 taps with both local, Montana and West Coast micros.

Wine

Mighty Mo: Bottles or crowlers available. Call 952-0342 or order online, but you can walk-in too.

Enbar/The Block: Wine available by the glass, bottle and for growler fills. Order online or walk-in for growler fills.

Fifth and Wine: Lunch and Saturday brunch for the time being. Beer available for pickup. Virtual wine tasting package includes five wines that are specific to the weekly tasting. Two ways to get your wine: Pick up in the store anytime or get it delivered for a small fee. April 14-18 is the last wine tasting, then they’re switching to a virtual beer tasting. Order online.

Note: The Halftime is closed for renovations right now. The North 40 also appears to be under renovation, if not, let us know.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

