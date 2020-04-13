GFPS changing elementary grading for remainder of school year

The Great Falls Public Schools district is making more adjustments as students are continuing remote learning through at least April 24, under the governor’s directive.

In a letter to elementary school parents, Ruth Uecker, assistant superintendent for K-6, wrote that elementary teachers would normally assign grades using homework, participation, projects and assessments.

“However, these are not normal times,” she wrote.

Right now, Gov. Steve Bullock is making school closure decisions in two week increments, and it’s unknown if schools will remain closed through the remainder of the week.

During a tele-town hall on April 13, Bullock said he was “not prepared to write off the rest of the school year because things could change.”

Beginning April 13 through the end of the school year, elementary students will only be graded in reading, language and mathematics, Uecker wrote.

Instead of using the traditional letter grades in grades 3-6, all students will receive a G for good, S for satisfactory or N for needs improvement in the three core areas.

“Even though the remaining subject areas will be left ungraded, we still encourage families and students to access additional learning opportunities through our remote learning site. These areas are equally important to your child’s overall instructional program. Under the temporary grading system, teachers would determine whether a student demonstrated proficiency in that subject area,” Uecker wrote.

Students will be assessed based on their completion, submission and understanding of their work for the fourth quarter, according to Uecker.

Elementary packet pickup is April 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kindergarten through sixth grade at their schools.

Teachers will continue using GFPS’ remote learning site, Google Classroom, Zoom and paper packets.

Students who complete their assignments and meet the expectations will earn G or S for the fourth quarter, Uecker wrote.

Those who do not complete their assignments will receive an N for the quarter.

“After careful consideration, the Great Falls Public Schools has decided that this revision in our grading practices is the most appropriate course of action to support our students, parents, and staff during these challenging times. Once again, we do not take this decision lightly, but rather sincerely believe that the uncharted territory we are now forced to navigate requires us to rethink standard grading expectations that were designed for more normal times,” Uecker wrote in her letter.

For questions, parents should contact their building principal.

