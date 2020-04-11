Sunday Reads: April 12

Happy Easter everyone.

New York Times: Steve Bullock on what it’s like to run Montana during a pandemic

The Economist: The changes COVID-19 is forcing onto business

Washington Post: A plan to defeat coronavirus finally emerges, but it’s not from the White House

New York Times Magazine: Restarting America means people will die. So when do we do it?

Vox: I’ve read the plans to reopen the economy. They’re scary.

The Atlantic: We’re all living in the ‘from now on,” now

PBS: Congress has allocated $350 billion in small business loans. Why can’t owners get them?

Scientific American: What immunity to COVID-19 really means

New York Times: Is my takeout risking lives or saving restaurants?

CityLab: The coronavirus class divide in cities

The Verge: Tech giants are finding creative ways to use our data to fight the coronavirus

Route Fifty: Small, mid-sized cities currently cut out of direct coronavirus funding

Strong Towns: Building strong local economies (without Cheesecake Factory)

PBS: Why child welfare experts fear a spike of abuse during COVID-19

Columbia Journalism Review: The difficulty of seeing the coronavirus

Reuters: School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, review finds

Forge: Prepare for the ultimate gaslighting

