OPI tells districts not to plan on large in-person graduation ceremonies

Elsie Arntzen, Montana superintendent of education, sent a letter to public school districts April 10 advising them to “continue your distance learning plans through the remainder of this school year and also plan to not hold large-scale in-person graduation ceremonies.”

In the letter, Arntzen writes that the governor is making public policy decisions in two-week chunks based on information from public health officials, but that the Office of Public Instruction officials expect that event if the stat at home and school closure directives are lifted on April 24 that social distancing guidelines will still be recommended.

“At this time, national health authorities are stating that social distancing recommendations will be in place at least through May and possibly into the summer,” according to OPI’s letter. “We encourage you to postpone graduation ceremonies until later in the year or come up with alternative plans to honor your graduates, ensuring equity in recognition for all students, including special education students.”

Earlier this month, Great Falls Public Schools said it was “starting to plan for how to celebrate graduation 2020 differently, in the event that we need to.”

The district asked students and parents to call their principals to share ideas.

C.M.R students should contact Kerry Parsons at 268-6241; Great Falls High students should contact Geoff Habel at 268-6323; and Paris Gibson Education Center students should contact Drew Uecker at 268-6600.

