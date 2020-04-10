Community food drive April 13-18 to support food bank

The Great Falls Community Food Bank is holding a community food drive April 13-18.

The Great Falls Community Food Bank helps supply food to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, the Center for Mental Health, the Juvenile Detention Center, as well as our local school food pantries.

The food bank has been struggling to meet community needs due to canceled food drives and increased demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members can donate online here (all donations are tax-deductible) or drop off canned goods/dry goods (no perishables) in the food barrels at the following locations:

Super One Foods

Both Albertsons locations

IGA downtown

Smith’s

Great Falls Gymnastics Academy

Both Wal-mart locations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

