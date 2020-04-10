13th positive case in Cascade County; CCHD extends health order, shares more information about contact tracing

A 13th positive case was confirmed in Cascade County on April 10.

According to CCHD, it’s a woman in her 70s and the case is associated with out-of-state travel.

Of the 13 positive cases in Cascade County, eight have recovered, according to CCHD.

There are 365 confirmed cases in Montana, as of April 10, and 8,297 have been completed, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service.

Of those, six have died and an estimated 165 have recovered and 29 were actively hospitalized, as of April 10.

In an April 3 memo from Gardner to the Cascade City-County Board of Health, of the 11 positive cases that had been identified at that time, “all of our cases and contacts have been extremely cooperative and are abiding by the need to isolate or quarantine. We have had one case that we cannot link to out of state travel or other cases, but otherwise do not have evidence of community spread. Other areas of our state, however, are seeing very clear signs of community spread.”

The April 1 local health order that reinforces the governor’s directives has been extended through April 24.

The full order is on the Cascade County City-County Health Department website.

In the CCHD’s April 10 update, Gardner said the department has continued receiving questions about testing and who is considered a contact.

Gardner said that every time there’s a positive case, CCHD’s infectious disease team quickly conducts an investigation and reaches out to each person who is identified as a “close contact.”

“A close contact is someone who has been within six feet of a known case for a period of 15 minutes or more. Those contacts are put into a 14-day quarantine, educated about COVID-19, monitored daily for symptoms, and told to contact the health department to coordinate testing if they become symptomatic,” Gardner said. “Please be aware that if you are a close contact of a known case, we will contact you as quickly as possible so that we can prevent the spread of this virus.”

Even if you haven’t been identified as a close contact, it’s still possible to have been exposed to COVID-19, she said.

There re symptoms to watch for, Gardner said, but sometimes they can be mild.

“You should get tested or act as if you have COVID-19 and isolate yourself for 14 days,” Gardner said.

The most common symptoms include:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Fever

• Body aches

• Fatigue

Less common symptoms include:

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Abdominal pain

Gardner said those experiencing any of these symptoms, isolate at home until the symptoms fully resolve. Most people can recover from COVID-19 at home without medical attention, but still need to be very careful not to potentially expose anyone else. Gardner said.

According to CCHD, isolating at home includes:

– Staying at home (except to get medical care)

– Separating yourself from other household members

– Avoiding sharing of personal household items

– Disinfecting high-touch surfaces every day

– Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly

– Wearing a cloth covering over your nose and mouth if you are sick

– Monitoring yourself for worsening symptoms

If symptoms worsen and you become worried, call your medical provider or one of the hotlines set up by Alluvion, Benefis, or Great Falls Clinic before arriving at the facility to let them know you are coming. That way, they can take appropriate precautions so that no one else is exposed.

CCHD asks that if you need to call 9-1-1, tell the dispatcher that you are experiencing respiratory illness symptoms, so that first responders can properly prepare. Also let the dispatcher know if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or if you have been tested and are awaiting results. If you are able, put on a face mask before help arrives.

“Please act as if you could get an infection at any time, even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, or if you were tested and didn’t have it,” according to CCHD. “The immunity status of people who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and have recovered is not understood at this time. That is to say: we don’t yet know if catching this virus once is protection against future infections.”

Call CCHD with concerns or questions at 406-454-6950, or by email at health@cascadecountymt.gov.

