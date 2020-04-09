Great Falls Turf Club cancels horse racing for Montana State Fair

The Great Falls Turf Club “has made the difficult decision to cancel the State Fair Race Meet for the 2020 season. It was a decision the club took very seriously and made with a heavy heart. There are several uncertainties due to COVID -19 in our community, surrounding areas, and country,” according to the club.

The club “made the decision with consideration of financial stability of the club in order to ensure future racing in Great Falls. Furthermore, the club took into consideration the safety of our horsemen and community, both near and far. We hope that you continue to support horse racing in Great Falls during the 2021 State Fair Race Meet.”

Susan Shannon, Expo Park manager, said the turf club will be missed this year.

“They are a tremendous partner and bring wonderful entertainment into the mix of all the Montana State Fair activities. At this time Montana State Fair plans continue,” Shannon told The Electric. “The current situation with COVID19 is an unknown to all. We are working our way through it along with everyone else. I am optimistic that things will improve.”

