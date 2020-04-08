City cancels Neighborhood Council meetings through April 24

To comply with the federal social distancing guidelines and state stay at home directive, the City of Great Falls has canceled Neighborhood Council meetings through April 24.

During the suspension, residents are encouraged to reach out to their council members directly. The council members’ contact information is posted online.

The Citizen Complaint & Request Form is also available for residents online. The form is designed to process, expedite and track complaints or requests for city services.

The Neighborhood Councils also have a presence on Facebook.

Neighborhood Council 3 has it’s own page.

For information on the city’s COVID-19 protective measures, closures, cancellations and executive orders, visit the city website or call 406-455-8496.

