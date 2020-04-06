City likely to indefinitely postpone consideration of energy task force

The City Commission will consider postponing indefinitely consideration of a proposal to establish an energy task force due to COVID-19.

Initially, the proposal was considered in February and commissioners pushed their decision to March 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners pushed it again to April 7 since the city has been working to limit agendas to the most pressing, time sensitive issues.

“This will allow for the proposed resolution to be brought back at a later time when commission meetings may be better equipped for the type of public discussion that will result from this item,” according to the staff report.

During their Feb. 18 meeting, Commissioner Mary Moe presented a resolution drafted by Citizens for Clean Energy and said the idea was to have a task force work for a year to develop a concrete plan for energy conservation and planning for weather events caused by climate change.

The entire project is contingent on securing a staffer through Energy Corps and the city’s cost would be $12,000 to match the cost of their pay and benefits, Moe said.

Moe said the resolution is timely since the Energy Corps would start looking at sites for their people in March and April.

