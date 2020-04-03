Mike Judge named interim city public works director; city seeking permanent replacement

City Manager Greg Doyon named Mike Judge as the Interim Public Works Director while the city completes its search for a permanent replacement.

Judge assumed the interim role effective April 1.

The former director, Jim Rearden, retired after 33 years of service on March 31.

Prior to this appointment, Judge served as the Utility Systems Manager and has been working for the City for over 20 years.

“I have worked with Mike for a long time and trust his judgment, leadership ability, and knowledge of public works operations. He has willingly stepped up to the role of Interim Director,” Doyon said in a release. “Mike also has tremendous respect for and from employees across the department. He has a dedicated team that will help him lead through the leadership transition in Public Works.”

Judge, who is not applying for the permanent position, said, “the city’s Public Works Department will continue business as usual until the new director is hired.”

The director job announcement will be broadly advertised in the coming weeks. While employee recruitment may pose some challenges during the pandemic, the city hopes to build a qualified candidate pool for online video interviews and then in-person interviews, once travel restrictions are lifted. The city expects to receive applications from across the country for this position, according to a release.

The City of Great Falls job openings are available online. Job seekers can review job announcements, apply online, and subscribe to job alerts.

