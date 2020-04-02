Paratransit services suspended, community agencies filling gaps

Great Falls Transit had to temporarily suspend paratransit services this week.

Initially, the bus service was continuing paratransit to medical appointments, but when they made that switch, the ridership decreased to a handful of rides a day, according to Jim Helgeson, GFT general manager.

“After illness in a driver’s family, we decided to suspend services and observe the emergency lock down directives from the CDC and Governor. All scheduled rides were notified of the closer and Blacked Out Taxi is transporting passengers to their medical appointments. Hopefully, this will be short lived,” Helgeson told The Electric.

United Way heard that the service was suspended and reached out to Opportunities Inc., Alluvion Health Care, Aging Services and other community resources to find transportation options.

United Way provided $2,000 to Opportunities Inc., which also is providing some funding as well, to pay BlackedOut Taxi to transport people who used paratransit services from the GF Transit Authority. People can call BlackOut directly and they will bill Opp. Inc. They will be reimbursed for trips for any essential service — medical, pharmacy, groceries, according to United Way.

United Way also provided $1,500 to Alluvion, which is working directly with clients and BlackOut to provide similar services.

Cascade County Aging Services is providing transportation to people who are 60 and older and are not in a wheelchair.

The funds came from United Way of Cascade County’s COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund, which was created the fund to respond to community needs, that have evolved as the closures continue.

United Way has used the fund to support food pantries and provide rental assistance.

Earlier this week, NorthWestern Energy announced it was donating $300,000 to help communities in their service area as people struggle with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That included $14,000 to United Way of Cascade County’s response & recovery fund. NorthWestern is also matching all employee contributions to organizations that are providing emergency relief. Click GIVE at www.uwccmt.org if you want to join the effort.

