Sunday Reads: March 29
Well, March has gone by a bit too quickly and strangely for my liking, but here’s some things to read while we’re all stuck inside, washing our hands.
New York Times: Local news outlets dealt a crippling blow by this biggest of stories
Associated Press: Rural America watches pandemic erupt in cities as fear grows
The Atlantic: The coronavirus is killing local news
New York Times: The great empty
The Washington Post: Coronavirus is prisons and jails: inmates released by the hundreds
New York Times: The lost month: How a failure to test blinded the U.S. to COVID-19
Boston Globe: A Celtics fan, life upended in Milan, urges Boston to prepare for the coronavirus
The Atlantic: How will the coronavirus end?
The Economist: Free exchange: throughout history, pandemics have had profound economic effects
NPR: Teaching students with disabilities during coronavirus school closures
New York Times: Pentagon order to plan for escalation in Iraq meets warning from top commander